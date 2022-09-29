Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy
Over 100 arcade classics arrive in Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration
A compilation of some of the best titles that passed through the various versions of the Atari hardware, a list of which we bring you below.
Compilations of classic titles are the order of the day. From time to time there are compilation volumes of Sega Mega Drive games, Atari's own games, and more recently, anthologies of specific series such as Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection (and perhaps soon Tiny Toons). But now we bring you something older, but in some ways much bigger.
A new collection of Atari classics has been announced to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the company, one of the exponents of the first era of video games (and, in a way, the architect of one of the industry's biggest crises in its history). Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration contains 104 games from all its console models, and the trailer can be seen below.
HQ
The complete list of games has been filtered thanks to a sales page, and we already know all the games included in the collection. You can see them all below, in case it's worth getting your hands on it and relive some of the classics of the past.
List of games included in Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration
Atari Arcade
Akka Arrh
Asteroids
Asteroids Deluxe
Black Widow
Breakout
Centipede
Cloak & Dagger
Crystal Castles
Fire Truck
Food Fight
Gravitar
I, Robot
Liberator
Lunar Lande
Major Havoc
Maze Invaders
Millipede
Missile Command
Pong
Quantum
Space Duel
Sprint 8
Super Breakout
Tempest
Warlords
Atari Reimagined
Haunted Houses
Neo Breakout
Quadratank
Swordquest: AirWorld
VCTR-SCTR
Yars' Revenge Enhanced
Atari 800
Bounty Bob Strikes Back!
Caverns of Mars
Food Fight
Miner 2049er
Atari 2600
3-D Tic-Tac-Toe
Adventure
Air-Sea Battle
Asteroids
Basic Math
Breakout
Canyon Bomber
Centipede
Combat
Combat Two
Crystal Castles
Dark Chambers
Demons to Diamonds
Dodge 'Em
Fatal Run
Gravitar
Haunted House
Millipede
Miner 2049er
Missile Command
Outlaw
Quadrun
Race 500
RealSports Baseball
RealSports Basketball
RealSports Boxing
RealSports Football
RealSports Soccer
RealSports Tennis
RealSports Volleyball
Saboteur
Secret Quest
Solaris
Super Breakout
Surround
Swordquest: EarthWorld
Swordquest: FireWorld
Swordquest: WaterWorld
Warlords
Yars' Revenge
Atari 5200
Bounty Bob Strikes Back!
Millipede
Missile Command
Star Raiders (+ Enhanced Version)
Super Breakout
Atari 7800
Asteroids
Basketbrawl
Centipede
Dark Chambers
Fatal Run
Ninja Golf
Scrapyard Dog
Atari Handheld
Touch Me
Atari Jaguar
Atari Karts
Club Drive
Cybermorph
Evolution Dino Dudes
Fight For Life
Missile Command 3D
Ruiner Pinball
Tempest 2000
Trevor McFur In The Crescent Galaxy
Atari Lynx
Basketbrawl
Malibu Bikini Volleyball
Scrapyard Dog
Super Asteroids & Missile Command
Turbo Sub
Warbirds
At the moment we don't have a definite release date for Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration, but it's scheduled for release sometime in winter 2022. That is, between December this year and March 2023.