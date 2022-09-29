Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Over 100 arcade classics arrive in Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration

A compilation of some of the best titles that passed through the various versions of the Atari hardware, a list of which we bring you below.

Compilations of classic titles are the order of the day. From time to time there are compilation volumes of Sega Mega Drive games, Atari's own games, and more recently, anthologies of specific series such as Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection (and perhaps soon Tiny Toons). But now we bring you something older, but in some ways much bigger.

A new collection of Atari classics has been announced to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the company, one of the exponents of the first era of video games (and, in a way, the architect of one of the industry's biggest crises in its history). Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration contains 104 games from all its console models, and the trailer can be seen below.

HQ

The complete list of games has been filtered thanks to a sales page, and we already know all the games included in the collection. You can see them all below, in case it's worth getting your hands on it and relive some of the classics of the past.

List of games included in Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration

Atari Arcade


  • Akka Arrh

  • Asteroids

  • Asteroids Deluxe

  • Black Widow

  • Breakout

  • Centipede

  • Cloak & Dagger

  • Crystal Castles

  • Fire Truck

  • Food Fight

  • Gravitar

  • I, Robot

  • Liberator

  • Lunar Lande

  • Major Havoc

  • Maze Invaders

  • Millipede

  • Missile Command

  • Pong

  • Quantum

  • Space Duel

  • Sprint 8

  • Super Breakout

  • Tempest

  • Warlords

Atari Reimagined


  • Haunted Houses

  • Neo Breakout

  • Quadratank

  • Swordquest: AirWorld

  • VCTR-SCTR

  • Yars' Revenge Enhanced

Atari 800


  • Bounty Bob Strikes Back!

  • Caverns of Mars

  • Food Fight

  • Miner 2049er

Atari 2600


  • 3-D Tic-Tac-Toe

  • Adventure

  • Air-Sea Battle

  • Asteroids

  • Basic Math

  • Breakout

  • Canyon Bomber

  • Centipede

  • Combat

  • Combat Two

  • Crystal Castles

  • Dark Chambers

  • Demons to Diamonds

  • Dodge 'Em

  • Fatal Run

  • Gravitar

  • Haunted House

  • Millipede

  • Miner 2049er

  • Missile Command

  • Outlaw

  • Quadrun

  • Race 500

  • RealSports Baseball

  • RealSports Basketball

  • RealSports Boxing

  • RealSports Football

  • RealSports Soccer

  • RealSports Tennis

  • RealSports Volleyball

  • Saboteur

  • Secret Quest

  • Solaris

  • Super Breakout

  • Surround

  • Swordquest: EarthWorld

  • Swordquest: FireWorld

  • Swordquest: WaterWorld

  • Warlords

  • Yars' Revenge

Atari 5200


  • Bounty Bob Strikes Back!

  • Millipede

  • Missile Command

  • Star Raiders (+ Enhanced Version)

  • Super Breakout

Atari 7800


  • Asteroids

  • Basketbrawl

  • Centipede

  • Dark Chambers

  • Fatal Run

  • Ninja Golf

  • Scrapyard Dog

Atari Handheld


  • Touch Me

Atari Jaguar


  • Atari Karts

  • Club Drive

  • Cybermorph

  • Evolution Dino Dudes

  • Fight For Life

  • Missile Command 3D

  • Ruiner Pinball

  • Tempest 2000

  • Trevor McFur In The Crescent Galaxy

Atari Lynx


  • Basketbrawl

  • Malibu Bikini Volleyball

  • Scrapyard Dog

  • Super Asteroids & Missile Command

  • Turbo Sub

  • Warbirds

At the moment we don't have a definite release date for Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration, but it's scheduled for release sometime in winter 2022. That is, between December this year and March 2023.

