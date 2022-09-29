Over 100 arcade classics arrive in Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration

Compilations of classic titles are the order of the day. From time to time there are compilation volumes of Sega Mega Drive games, Atari's own games, and more recently, anthologies of specific series such as Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection (and perhaps soon Tiny Toons). But now we bring you something older, but in some ways much bigger.

A new collection of Atari classics has been announced to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the company, one of the exponents of the first era of video games (and, in a way, the architect of one of the industry's biggest crises in its history). Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration contains 104 games from all its console models, and the trailer can be seen below.

The complete list of games has been filtered thanks to a sales page, and we already know all the games included in the collection. You can see them all below, in case it's worth getting your hands on it and relive some of the classics of the past.

List of games included in Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration

Atari Arcade



Akka Arrh



Asteroids



Asteroids Deluxe



Black Widow



Breakout



Centipede



Cloak & Dagger



Crystal Castles



Fire Truck



Food Fight



Gravitar



I, Robot



Liberator



Lunar Lande



Major Havoc



Maze Invaders



Millipede



Missile Command



Pong



Quantum



Space Duel



Sprint 8



Super Breakout



Tempest



Warlords



Atari Reimagined



Haunted Houses



Neo Breakout



Quadratank



Swordquest: AirWorld



VCTR-SCTR



Yars' Revenge Enhanced



Atari 800



Bounty Bob Strikes Back!



Caverns of Mars



Food Fight



Miner 2049er



Atari 2600



3-D Tic-Tac-Toe



Adventure



Air-Sea Battle



Asteroids



Basic Math



Breakout



Canyon Bomber



Centipede



Combat



Combat Two



Crystal Castles



Dark Chambers



Demons to Diamonds



Dodge 'Em



Fatal Run



Gravitar



Haunted House



Millipede



Miner 2049er



Missile Command



Outlaw



Quadrun



Race 500



RealSports Baseball



RealSports Basketball



RealSports Boxing



RealSports Football



RealSports Soccer



RealSports Tennis



RealSports Volleyball



Saboteur



Secret Quest



Solaris



Super Breakout



Surround



Swordquest: EarthWorld



Swordquest: FireWorld



Swordquest: WaterWorld



Warlords



Yars' Revenge



Atari 5200



Bounty Bob Strikes Back!



Millipede



Missile Command



Star Raiders (+ Enhanced Version)



Super Breakout



Atari 7800



Asteroids



Basketbrawl



Centipede



Dark Chambers



Fatal Run



Ninja Golf



Scrapyard Dog



Atari Handheld



Touch Me



Atari Jaguar



Atari Karts



Club Drive



Cybermorph



Evolution Dino Dudes



Fight For Life



Missile Command 3D



Ruiner Pinball



Tempest 2000



Trevor McFur In The Crescent Galaxy



Atari Lynx



Basketbrawl



Malibu Bikini Volleyball



Scrapyard Dog



Super Asteroids & Missile Command



Turbo Sub



Warbirds



At the moment we don't have a definite release date for Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration, but it's scheduled for release sometime in winter 2022. That is, between December this year and March 2023.