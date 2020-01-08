Over 10 million playable courses made in Mario Maker 2

Super Mario Maker 2 iterated on the first game with a sequel on Nintendo Switch that took the concept and added elements to it, resulting in players creating equally eccentric and unique courses (some of which are brutally hard), and Nintendo's Twitter account has revealed just how many creations there have been since its release in June of 2019.

10 million playable courses have been made in the last six months, and to celebrate this landmark Nintendo is allowing players to upload up to 100 courses to Course World, meaning they can keep flexing their creative muscles.

Last month Super Mario Maker 2 got an update that added The Legend of Zelda's Master Sword to the game, so even Nintendo is thinking outside the box when it comes to this title.

What courses have you made?

You watching Advertisements