Over 1 million Pandaren characters have been created in the Nordics alone

It's no secret that ever since it debuted in 2012, fans have come to really appreciate and adore World of Warcraft's Pandaren race. The panda-like species, known for its spirituality and zen-mentality has been a massive hit since Mists of Pandaria first arrived over a decade ago, and we're seeing the same level of fan-favourite success creep back in now that the expansion has dropped in World of Warcraft Classic too.

To this end, Blizzard has now revealed that over one million Pandaren characters have been created in World of Warcraft in the Nordics, both in the modern and Classic variants.

It's particularly impressive when considering the origins of the Pandaren race, which was created by WoW veteran Chris Metzen back in 2002 as an April Fool's joke, all before they became a reality a decade later when Mists of Pandaria initially arrived.

The Pandaren race is also a special one as they remain the only neutral race in the entirety of WoW. When creating a Pandaren character, you are not locked into Alliance or Horde, and you can choose your faction instead after completing the starting zone, something that wasn't always the case as before arriving they were designed to be an Alliance supporter.

If you haven't yet created your own Pandaren character, you can do so today in modern or Classic World of Warcraft, now that Mists of Pandaria Classic has launched and is available for all to experience.