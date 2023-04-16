Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection

Over 1 million copies of TMNT: The Cowabunga Collection have been sold

And players have defeated 350 million Foot soldiers since the title debuted.

Konami has announced that Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection is now a million seller. As revealed in a post on Twitter, we're told that the game has not just surpassed that milestone, but that players have defeated 350 million Foot soldiers during their playtime, eaten 6 million pizzas, and shredded 2 million of Shredder's plans.

Considering that TMNT: The Cowabunga Collection only debuted back in August 2022, not too shabby indeed for a collection of arcade classics.

Check out our review of the game right here.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection

