Over 1 million copies of TMNT: The Cowabunga Collection have been sold

HQ

Konami has announced that Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection is now a million seller. As revealed in a post on Twitter, we're told that the game has not just surpassed that milestone, but that players have defeated 350 million Foot soldiers during their playtime, eaten 6 million pizzas, and shredded 2 million of Shredder's plans.

Considering that TMNT: The Cowabunga Collection only debuted back in August 2022, not too shabby indeed for a collection of arcade classics.

Check out our review of the game right here.