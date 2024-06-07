Ova Magica announces early access for July 23rd

At an event of indie titles like yesterday's Guerrilla Collective, of course, life sims with RPG touches that want to continue the success of games like Harvest Moon, Stardew Valley or Animal Crossing: New Horizons couldn't be missing. And PC gamers will soon have another field in which to cultivate a quiet life.

Ova Magica unveiled a new trailer yesterday and announced that it will start early access on Steam on 23 July (demo available now). It looks like we'll have a cozy experience with this one, although there will also be dungeons and boss combat, but it doesn't seem to be the core of the experience.

Check out the trailer below. Does this sound like something for you?