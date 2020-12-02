Outward's new DLC The Three Brothers will land on PC later this month

You're watching Advertisements

Developer Nine Dot Studios revealed the second DLC "The Three Brothers" for its RPG Outward back in October, and we were told that soon the adventure will begin in December. Guess what? These good fellas do keep their word.

In the latest Developer Diary which you can watch below, Nine Dots Studios CEO Guillaume Boucher-Vidal introduces the upcoming DLC to us. This time the story takes place within the Caldera, a volcanic region that was recently struck by a natural disaster, and it's "more challenging than the base game," according to him. Other than the new region, there will also be a new storyline, equipment and enemies. More details can be found in the video. Sounds like a lot of fun, if you ask us.

The DLC is expected to launch on December 15 for PC, with consoles coming at a later date in 2021.

It's worth mentioning that Nine Dot Studios even has some more good news to share. It turns out that Outward has already sold more than 1 million copies. With the new content coming soon, it's very likely more players would want to come the party.

Check some screenshots of "The Three Brothers" below: