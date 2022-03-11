Outward is getting a Definitive Edition, coming to PC, PS5 and Xbox Series soon

HQ

In a press release, developer Nine Dot Studios and publisher Prime Matter announced that they are bringing Outward to the latest-gen consoles for the first time in the form of Definitive Edition, which is scheduled to arrive in May. This Definitive Edition will launch on PC as well.

Other than the base game, this new package will contain 2 DLCs: The Three Brothers and The Soroboreans. Some new content is also coming along, for example, players will get new challenges, new unique encounters in dungeons, new defeat scenarios and some new diseases. Numerous quality of life updates and play balancing adjustments will also be included in this edition. As for those who already own the base game and the DLCs, they can redeem a free copy of the Definitive Edition.

Our review for Outward when it launched back in 2019 can be found here.

Watch the latest released Dev Diary #8 below for more details.

HQ

Thanks gematsu