LIVE

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Live broadcast
Advertisements
logo hd live | Aerial_Knight's Never Yield
 See in hd icon
Grand Theft Auto V 150M playersCall of Duty $3MDestiny 2 RoadmapCities Skylines TipsHunter's Arena Legend PS5Metro Exodus Enhanced EditionMonster Hunter Switch
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Outward

Outward DLC 'The Three Brothers' is available for Xbox One and PS4 now

The PC version of the DLC launched in December last year.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

A week ago developer Nine Dot Studios announced that they are bringing the Outward DLC 'The Three Brothers' onto Xbox One and PS4, and the day has finally arrived. Now the console players can finally join the fun and get access to more content including new adventures, skills, weapons, recipes and pets via 'The Three Brothers'.

The PC version of this DLC was first released back in December 2020.

You can check the new launch trailer below. Outward is currently available on PC (via Steam), Xbox One, and PlayStation 4.

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

Related texts

OutwardScore

Outward
REVIEW. Written by A. R. Teschner

"When Outward fails you, or you fail it, it stings just a bit more, in part because the game is so different from a lot of what's out there."



Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy