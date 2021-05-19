Outward DLC 'The Three Brothers' is available for Xbox One and PS4 now

You're watching Advertisements

A week ago developer Nine Dot Studios announced that they are bringing the Outward DLC 'The Three Brothers' onto Xbox One and PS4, and the day has finally arrived. Now the console players can finally join the fun and get access to more content including new adventures, skills, weapons, recipes and pets via 'The Three Brothers'.

The PC version of this DLC was first released back in December 2020.

You can check the new launch trailer below. Outward is currently available on PC (via Steam), Xbox One, and PlayStation 4.