Outward DLC 'The Soroboreans' release date confirmed

Outward, the survival RPG which was initially released in March 2019, is getting its first DLC 'The Soroboreans' in spring just as we reported back in February, and we finally have the specific date(s) now.

Deep Silver and Nine Dots Studio have confirmed that 'The Soroboreans' will land on PC on June 16, and shortly afterwards it'll be released to PlayStation 4 & Xbox One on July 7.

If you have played the base game, you'd know that life in Outward is difficult enough. In this third-person action-adventure, players have a lot of things to worry about: threatening creatures, hazardous environmental conditions, infectious diseases, not to mention your own health status - you also need to get enough sleep, and stay hydrated.

The Soroboreans will bring even more challenges and new content including dungeons, more terrifying creatures, new skills, enchantments, a new weapon type and more. The most notable addition though is a new gameplay mechanic called "Corruption". Corruption is brought by the Scourge (an enemy type in Outward) and once it seeps into you then it can be difficult to clear out of your body. How it will affect you is mostly unknown, but we are pretty sure it will be hard to deal with.

It seems that The Soroboreans can keep players busy for another while. The price of the DLC is £16.99.