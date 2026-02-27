OutRun turns 40: We rank the five best games in the series

HQ

I still clearly remember my very first encounter with that red test car. It whizzed along winding roads at impossible speeds, dodging lorries and cars with a strange disregard for death, and in the seat next to the world's coolest driver sat that anonymous but iconic blonde with her pixelated hair fluttering in the wind.

Sega's sun-drenched arcade racer was impossible to take your eyes off, and finding it standing in a smoke-filled, dingy room aboard one of TT-Line's Trelleborg-Travemünde ferries was not quite what mini-Marcus had expected. Of course, my parents refused to give me any coins to "waste" on the machine, so I had to content myself with standing there, holding the small hard plastic steering wheel and pretending.

It was a memory that stuck with me for a long time, and in fact even sowed the seed that later blossomed into a shameless love for arcade racing in all its forms. Yu Suzuki's masterpiece not only changed me but also the entire racing genre, and in the same breath managed to create a completely unique aesthetic. It was as much about the aesthetics as it was about the atmosphere.

Outrun was almost too cool for its own good, laying the foundation for everything from the Ridge Racer and Cruis'n series to today's synthwave culture and retro wave. Yes, even the music genre "OutRun" bears its name as a digital monument to neon-coloured nostalgia, and without the game, we might never have heard Kavinsky's fantastic music.

For four decades, the series has skidded between arcades and home consoles, with mixed results. The road has not been entirely without its potholes, so to speak, but the heart has always been in the right place. The dream has always lived on, even during the darkest periods when Sega's future was at stake: the open road, freedom, adventure and a summer feeling that always amazes you. So to celebrate 40 years of magic, we're taking this opportunity to rank the five best games in the franchise.

5. OutRun Online Arcade (2009)

Sadly, it turned out to be the last OutRun game we would ever get. Or at least until Sega decides to breathe new life into the franchise. And even though the content was somewhat slimmed down compared to previous versions, and licensing issues meant that the game later disappeared from digital stores, the memory lives on today. Because damn, it was incredibly fun to sit online and skid around against other happy OutRunners in pursuit of those last milliseconds. The soul of OutRun 2 was intact, complete with playful arcade physics, winding roads and landscapes whizzing by at breakneck speed, and (of course) that magical music. The online mode also offered something the series had never had before: the opportunity to share the road trip with other players around the world.

4. Turbo OutRun (1989)

How do you actually create a sequel to what was, at the time, a veritable phenomenon? With turbo, of course - more of everything - faster, more aggressive and a clearer focus on competition and adrenaline. Here, holiday driving was partly replaced by pure racing. You compete against rivals on the roads of the United States, upgrade your car between stages and get a sense of progression that the original lacked. It was almost proto-Need for Speed before the series even existed. Purists snorted and the relaxed atmosphere was gone, but it also showed that the OutRun concept had plenty of room to grow, and Sega dared to try out a lot of new ideas. Nowadays, the game feels like the franchise's unruly and slightly mischievous cousin. Loud, rebellious and a little edgy, but also equally fascinating and daring - an important step in the series' development, even if it's hardly the most iconic.

3. OutRun 2006: Coast 2 Coast (2006)

Sega and AM2 were in high spirits in the mid-2000s, and with Coast 2 Coast, they not only built on the outrageously charming OutRun 2, but also nearly overdosed on content. There were tons of tracks, game modes, challenges, and licensed red stallions to unlock - for those who were up to the challenge. The Coast 2 Coast mode also gave the game a completely different structure than before, and variety is something that pleases. It was playful and balanced, with a drifting system that rocked even the greenest of drivers, but also offered plenty of depth for the scarred veteran. Many consider this to be the most complete game in the series, and it's easy to see why. It was OutRun at its most maximal: bigger, better looking and more confident than ever.

2. OutRun 2 (2003)

After ten years of silence, Sega did the seemingly impossible: they revived OutRun — and actually managed to exceed expectations. OutRun 2 was a perfect reinterpretation. The graphics were dazzling for their time, the sense of speed phenomenal, and the brand-new operating system added a whole new layer to the summery soup. It was still a romantic road trip, just upgraded to 21st-century technology. The tracks wound their way through European coastal roads, deserts and alpine landscapes, all to the sounds of remixed classic songs — nostalgic but modern. Most importantly, however, was how well OutRun 2 handled the tone, and Sega was smart enough to truly embrace the series' distinct charm rather than attempting some cynical "coolness." The result was perhaps one of the most beloved arcade racing games ever.

1. OutRun (1986)

There's probably nothing that beats that enchanting feeling of settling into one of those hydraulic cabs. Grab hold of that rock-hard plastic steering wheel, insert a coin and accelerate towards the pixelated horizon. And despite so many years having passed, that red test car still sparkles just as beautifully as ever. OutRun is video gaming in its purest form. Unbridled joy and a feeling of sunshine, freedom and digital romance. From the (at the time) astonishing scaling of sprites to those beepy tones. Magical Sound Shower, Passing Breeze and Splash Wave - which still live on today and thrive as part of the DNA that shapes Synthwave, indie and retro aesthetics around the world. Whether you think about it or not. OutRun is not only the best game in the series. It is one of the greatest experiences in arcade history.

Do you agree with the list, and what are your fondest OutRun memories?