Outrun seems to be the next game franchise to get the movie treatment

HQ

It's no secret that it's never been hotter than right now to adapt video games as movies or series, and it seems like every week we can report on something new that's been greenlit - and now it's time again.

While most game franchises embraced by Hollywood are the most apparent ones (the blockbusters), every now and then a less obvious candidate gets made into a movie, and that's where Outrun fits in. Sega's racing classic debuted in 1986, but was shelved in the early 90s before being revived ten years later with Outrun 2 from 2003. The last game was released in 2009 and since then we haven't heard anything more from it other than guest appearances and such.

Now, however, Deadline reports that Universal Pictures, along with Michael "Transformers" Bay and the ever-popular Sydney Sweeney, will bring the game series to the silver screen. The latter two are producers, but Bay will also direct the movie, which will involve Sega too.

We don't know exactly what the movie will be about, but one of the series' hallmarks is that you drive a red Ferrari in often sunny environments (the initial tracks) with a blonde at your side who scolds the male driver when things go wrong.