Outright presents first look at TMNT: Mutants Unleashed gameplay

A few weeks ago, we told you all about the exciting Collector's Edition of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutants Unleashed, an action-platformer brawler made by Outright Games in collaboration with Paramount, and based on the recent TMNT: Mutant Mayhem version of the iconic characters.

Well, we can now follow-up on that by sharing the first glimpse at gameplay for the title, showing how players can team-up with Leonardo, Michelangelo, Raphael, and Donatello to deal with an all-new mutant threat that is plaguing the streets of New York City.

We're told that the game will see players exploring the sewers and streets of NYC in a variety of fast-paced missions. This will be supported with an XP progression system that allows players to improve and develop the Turtles' powers, and we can also expect a few familiar faces to make appearances too, including Master Splinter, April, Bebop, Rocksteady, and more. The game will offer single-player action, but also co-op for up to two players, and we can expect skateboarding action too as a method for the Turtles to easily move around NYC.

With TMNT: Mutants Unleashed coming to PC and consoles on October 18, 2024, you can see the new trailer below.