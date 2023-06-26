Outright Games to publish an official Baby Shark title in September

Outright Games has been steadily revealing its portfolio for the rest of 2023 as of late. Over the weeks, we've been privy to announcements of Paw Patrol World, Jumanji: Wild Adventures, Transformers: Earthspark - Expedition, and now the children's games publisher has another announcement for its fans. Because this September will see the launch of a rhythmic-adventure game based on The Pinkfong Company's Baby Shark brand.

Developed by RecoTechnologies, and known as Baby Shark: Sing & Swim Party, this game will see players becoming either Baby Shark, Mommy Shark, Daddy Shark, Grandma Shark, or Grandpa Shark, and then heading out on an oceanic adventure across seven recognisable locations from the videos. The idea will be to vacation across the ocean to the music contest called the Fin-Tastic Festival, and do so by completing levels framed around rhythm or runner gameplay. The game will feature unlockable costumes and skins to customise the shark family with, as well as 30 songs to enjoy and sing along to during the gameplay.

As this is a title developed for youngsters aged between 3-6 years old, it is designed to help develop reading skills and even serve as a foundation for introducing youngsters to the mechanics and systems used in video games in general.

Baby Shark: Sing & Swim Party is set to launch on September 15, 2023 on PC, PlayStation 4 & 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, and Nintendo Switch, and you can check out the announcement trailer below.