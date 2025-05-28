Outright Games teams up with the NBA for a family-friendly party game

Just yesterday, we reported on the news that Outright Games, known for being a publisher tailored to child-friendly games, has a new Bratz title on the way. That game is launching in September, but it isn't the only title that the publisher has planned for the autumnal month.

Outright has also revealed that it's working with the NBA to create a family-friendly party game too. Coming from developer Unfinished Pixel, this is known as NBA Bounce, and it's a local multiplayer game that sees up to four players battling it out in a series of basketball-themed activities and minigames.

Set to arrive on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Switch, the game will offer a handful of unique modes, on top of 32 trophies to collect, plus collectibles to acquire too. There will be customisable avatars, both male and female, and all of the official NBA mascots are set to be featured as playable characters too. We're also informed that there will be three difficulty options to select, intuitive controls, and comprehensive tutorials as well.

With NBA Bounce set to launch on September 26, check out the announcement trailer below.