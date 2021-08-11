Outright Games is looking to triple its portfolio by 2023

The kids' games publisher, Outright Games is now being backed by EMK Capital, after its former financial backer Rockpool Investments sold its shareholding to the equity fund. This deal is a pretty big one for Outright, as it will see the publisher further supported in its aim to grow over the next few years.

Revealed in a press release, we're told that this deal will help Outright achieve its goal of tripling its portfolio of over 18 titles by 2023, as it looks to continue to work with its partners and licensors in the kids' entertainment industry.

"When founding Outright Games we looked to bring high quality, licensed family-friendly entertainment which we felt the video game sector was lacking," said Terry Malham, CEO at Outright Games. "Rockpool's initial investment was a key part of our continued success over the past four years, and we are thankful for their support so far. As we look on to our next chapter, we see incredible potential in continuing to invest in the quality of our titles, while expanding to embrace the future of cloud-based streaming and mobile gaming."

The deal will also see the staff of Outright Games continue to run the business, despite the new financial backer.

Outright Games is known for creating kids' videogames based on iconic franchises and brands, and has worked on games under Nickelodeon, Sony Pictures, and Cartoon Network's banners.