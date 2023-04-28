Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Transformers: Battlegrounds

Outright Games' first UNICEF bundle has arrived

All profits from the bundle go to the charity organisation and its efforts to help the world's most vulnerable children.

Recently, we reported on the news that the publisher mostly known for its children's games, Outright Games, had teamed up with the charity organisation, UNICEF, on an initiative where it pledged to raise £200,000 a year to help the world's most vulnerable children.

Well, with this being the case, Outright is wasting no time in looking to hit that 200k milestone, as it has now launched its first bundle where all profits go towards raising funds for UNICEF.

This one is called the Hasbro Kids Bundle, and includes three games; Transformers: Battlegrounds, My Friend Peppa Pig, and PJ: Masks Heroes of the Night, and is priced at £19.99 / €19.99.

The bundle will remain available until May 12, so if you're looking for some new games to play with a young family member, this is a perfect chance to snag three and even support a great cause.

Transformers: Battlegrounds

