Outright and Aardman team up for top-down Chicken Run heist game

Aardman has some exciting projects planned for the future. On top of a new Shaun the Sheep film in 2026 and a Pokémon project that we are expecting to meet in 2027, the claymation studio is now also teaming up with family-friendly games publisher Outright to create a title set in the Chicken Run franchise.

It's known as Chicken Run: Eggstraction and it's a top-down heist game that picks up after the events of the Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget film that premiered first in 2023. It features an array of returning characters, each of whom must team up to infiltrate fortified farms to liberate the chickens trapped within, all while avoiding several security measures and threats.

We're told to expect official voicing from Bella Ramsey, who returns as Molly, and Josie Sedgwick-Davies, who appears as Frizzle too, all on top of a story that is written by Dawn of the Nugget contributor Larry Rickard. There will be new villains to overcome and even a "surprise cameo from the latest Wallace & Gromit film to spot," suggesting that a certain nefarious penguin will make an appearance, as he did briefly in Dawn of the Nugget as well.

As per what to fully expect from Chicken Run: Eggstraction, the description adds: "Take control of the Chicken Run characters, and embark on a mission to infiltrate five fortified farms and liberate the captive chickens. But beware, there are plenty of eggstra security measures in place that players will need to overcome to lead these fowl to freedom. From avoiding watchful security cameras and hawkeyed humans to hiding in traffic cones, players will be tested on their stealth, skills and strategy. Equipped for up to two players in local co-op, players can tackle this high-octane adventure alone, or team up with a friend to hatch a plan for success."

The game will be coming to PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Switch, all on an undetermined date this autumn.