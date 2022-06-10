Cookies

Outriders

Outriders Worldslayer shown in co-op trailer

And there will be an endgame broadcast planned for later today.

HQ

Thought the horrors of Enoch was over? Well, People Can Fly says it is not and they showed the major expansion Worldslayer during yesterday's Summer Game Fest. We got a look at several new systems, new loot, new enemies, new areas, endgame and a whole lot more in a brand new trailer, which you can check out below.

There is also an Endgame Broadcast today at 19:45 BST / 20:45 CEST which you can follow on Twitch, something we highly recommend all fans to do. Worldslayer will be released on June 30 for PC, PlayStation and Xbox.

HQ
Outriders

