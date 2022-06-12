Cookies

Outriders

Outriders: Worldslayer fully revealed

The expansion for People Can Fly's shooter will launch at the end of June.

HQ

A couple of days ago, we got to see a new trailer for the upcoming Worldslayer expansion coming to Outriders on June 30, but now, we've been treated to an in-depth presentation of the endgame. Amongst other things, we got to know all about the new enemies we're about to face, amongst which we find mighty Beast Lords and the cloaked Shadowbeasts.

A good way to get new loot is the Boss Arenas, in which you face bosses (duh!), and you can adjust the settings to get the challenge you want. As you might imagine, cranking things up will net you better equipment. Then there's also Trial of Tarya Gratar, which is basically replayable and varied dungeons in the endgame portion.

Check out the full presentation below, as well as some new screenshots.

HQ
OutridersOutriders
OutridersOutriders
OutridersOutriders

