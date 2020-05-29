Outriders: Watch us flame-grill our enemies as the Pyromancer

You're watching Advertisements

We recently got our hands on two of the three playable classes currently being shown off in Outriders, the upcoming third-person shooter by People Can Fly that's heading to PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X later this year.

As you can see in the extended gameplay clip below, we played through a short demo as the Pyromancer, (we also played through the same section as the Trickster, a class that manipulates time to bamboozle its enemies, but that footage was nowhere near as elegant) and you can see the that footage in the clip below.

Then, a couple of days later, we got to talk to a couple of developers from People Can Fly about the game. During our talk with Bartosz Kmita and Piotr Nowakowski we found out more about the setting of the game, and how the classes synergise. We also found out a bit more about the Devastator, the third class currently under discussion and the one we didn't mention in our hands-on preview. Here's what they had to say:

"The Devastator is more about gravity and mass control, so you can become a tanky guy but on the other hand you can levitate and jump on people's heads, but the initial fantasy for this character is more a brutal character if you want to get up and personal," as he has "a lot more health, a lot more armour."

Apparently, the Devastator is tough enough that in some builds players won't even need to use cover.

Finally, People Can Fly shared a bunch of additional details about the game in a broadcast yesterday evening, and we've added that below for your convenience.