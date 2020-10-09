Outriders' release date delayed to February 2021

You're watching Advertisements

One of the last big blockbusters of this year has just been postponed. People Can Fly's sci-fi shooter Outriders won't be released until February 2, 2021, the developer just confirmed. The Steam database had previously indicated a delay, but now it is official. According to the developers, part of the reason behind the decision was due to Covid-19, which hit the Q&A department particularly hard.

Apparently, the shooter is "largely finished" already, but it is clear that the remaining work cannot be completed by the end of the year. The additional production time is also intended to ensure that cross-play between all platforms is fully supported at the game's launch next spring. The new trailer may comfort you over the delay: