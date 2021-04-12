Final Fantasy VIII RemasteredHow to play Kingdom HeartsCyberpunk epilepsyCities Skylines tipsLife is Strange True ColorsRanking Monster Hunter Criatures
news
Outriders

Outriders is the best-selling game on Steam for second week in a row

This is despite it falling out of the UK's boxed retail chart top ten.

It seems like Outriders was exactly what people was waiting for and it has become a huge hit on all formats. Something that manifested itself at the release by the servers not being able to handle the amount of players trying to shoot some monsters on Enoch.

Despite these launch issues, Outriders has continued to sell really well, and for the second week in a row, it was the best selling game on Steam. Another fascinating thing is that PlayStation (Horizon: Zero Dawn) and Xbox (Halo: The Master Chief Collection, Sea of Thieves and Forza Horizon 4) exclusives makes up four of the six best-selling games on the chart, who would've though that a few years ago?

10. The Binding of Isaac: Repentance
9. Euro Truck Simulator 2 - Iberia
8. Valve Index VR Kit Package
7. Valheim
6. Halo: The Master Chief Collection
5. Horizon: Zero Dawn
4. Sea of Thieves
3. Forza Horizon 4
2. It Takes Two
1. Outriders

Have you played Outriders yet and how do you like it so far?

Outriders

