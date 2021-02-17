Outriders is landing on Stadia on April 1

You're watching Advertisements

Last month we reported that the highly intense RPG shooter Outriders got delayed to April, but that only applied to PC and console versions, and all this time we didn't know when will the game launch on Stadia...until now.

Publisher Square Enix just announced that the action title from People Can Fly will land on Stadia on the same date as PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC versions come out, so, April 1.

"We're excited to team with Google to bring Outriders to Stadia with Stadia exclusive features and the highest levels of performance, allowing players to get the best experience on all supported devices," said Jon Brooke, Co-Head of Studio at Square Enix External Studios.

As mentioned by Brooke, Outriders on Stadia will include the Stream Connect feature, which will allow players to view their friends' gameplay through picture-in-picture overlay in real time.

Which platform will you choose to play Outriders?