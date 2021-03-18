Outriders developed with "old school approach" without microtransactions

You're watching Advertisements

Even people initially being sceptical about Outriders, seems to have been converted after actually playing the big demo that was released a few weeks back. It has a great way of dealing with loot that makes it fun an creative to mix and match what to use, while also having great action.

Another thing that has got some attention is the fact that Outriders doesn't have any microtransactions. If it is to be fleshed out further down the line, the developers has said it will be with traditional meaty expansions. In an interview over at GamingBolt, Bartek Kmita and Piotr Nowakowski from People Can Fly explains the idea behind this reasoning that seems to be the complete opposite of what almost everyone else is doing with similar games:

"We decided to go the old school approach, where we are just finishing the game and giving it to the players, not thinking about the microtransactions, game passes, and things like that. At some point, it was easier for us to think about the game that way, just delivering the whole product. We believe players will like that proposal, that they're just buying something.

Of course, it doesn't close for us the option in the future to just add a battle pass or other similar content, but not like microtransactions, it would be more like the bigger components that can help those players who want to go deeper into our world, play in that world. But until then, we will have what we have created, and that is enough. Do we want to build on our world and mechanics? Sure, but not in the form of microtransactions."

Sounds like something more developers should try out. Let's keep our fingers crossed that being consumer friendly will pay off, as Outriders launches on April 1 for PC, PlayStation 4/5, Stadia, Xbox One and Xbox Series S/X. If you're playing on Xbox, it is also included with Xbox Game Pass starting day 1.