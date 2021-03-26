Outriders demo cheaters will have to do the walk of atonement

You're watching Advertisements

If you've played the massive Outriders demo that was released about a month ago, you will be able to keep your progress and use everything you have unlocked in the full game. As you might expect, there are always people who try to cheat to get better gear, and People Can Fly have identified many of them and have a surprisingly nasty surprise prepared.

In a lengthy post on Reddit, People Can Fly has now published their cheating policy for the demo and explains that everyone who has cheated in the demo and plans to play the full game honestly - should delete all their save files (characters and items) right away. Otherwise the will be a Game of Thrones inspired walk of atonement.

The developer writes that roughly 0.1% has cheated and that they see all of this, and adds "even the person who gave themselves 600 Legendary Weapons". If you have cheated, all of your characters will be affected, not only the one you have been cheating with, and playing with you will inform all the other user publicly that you are a cheater:

• Repercussions are account wide, not character specific

• You will not be able to matchmake with legit players

• Matchmaking will likely take significantly longer

• You will still be able to play solo

• In future, your HUD will have a discreet but visible watermark placed on it so that gameplay footage created on this account can be readily identified as coming from a flagged account.

Seems fair, we thinks. Cheaters destroy the game for everyone else, so let's hope this will convince people not to bring their hacked files to the full game when Outriders is released on April 1.