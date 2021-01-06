Outriders delayed to April - will get free demo in February

You're watching Advertisements

When the developers over at People Can Fly decided to delay Outriders last October we were told that the game would launch on February 2. This would mean that the game should be ready to "go gold" these days, but now we know why something like that hasn't been shouted from the roof-tops yet.

The Polish studio has decided to delay Outriders to April 1 to do some final polish and fine tuning of the super powered looter shooter. We won't have to wait two extra months to play it, however, as a free demo will become available on both PC, consoles and Stadia on February 25. This will let us try out the four different classes in the first few hours of the game and keep that progress for the full game.

Quite nice, as demos aren't exactly as common as they used to be, which might be one of the reasons why I'm probably reading too much into the developers' statement:

"We believe it's important that players get to experience a new IP like Outriders before release, so that you can decide for yourselves whether the game is something you wish to pre-order, purchase or play."

A cheeky nod at CD Projekt Red not showing off the base PS4 and Xbox One versions of Cyberpunk 2077 before launch? Not important. I just think giving us a demo is a smart and kind move. How about you?