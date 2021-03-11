Rainbow Six SiegeBugs in Cyberpunk (video)Cyberpunk epilepsyCities Skylines tipsDream League Soccer 2016Breath of the Wild controlsLogitech G29 PS5PS5 Pro patent
news
Outriders

Outriders backstory told in animated new trailer

Here's your chance to get up to speed with the RPG shooter's story ahead of its April release.

If you've played the demo of Outriders, you know Earth isn't exactly in a good shape and it wasn't smooth sailing either when the last people left our planet. But what happened, what is the mysterious forces on the new world of Enoch and why did everything fail for the last humans?

This is now told in a short animated video that gives us more pieces from the backstory and makes Outriders universe easier to understand. It's roughly 80 seconds long and well worth your time. Outriders launches on April 1 for PC, PlayStation 4/5, Stadia, Xbox One and Xbox Series S/X.

