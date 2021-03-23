Outriders average playthrough time is close to 40 hours

You're watching Advertisements

Outriders launches in nine days, and we know quite a lot of you have already played the demo, which was surprisingly massive. But how big is the actual game? In a recent interview with GamingBolt, game director Bartek Kmita and lead game designer Piotr Nowakowski from People Can Fly reveals the answer to that question, and says:

"That depends on what you understand as such, because you can follow just the main story. You can follow the main story on the lowest difficulties, of course, it will last much, much shorter. But for us, the average time played that we are considering is, I play the main story, I'm also interact with side quests. I'm also using the systems to try to find something that fits my skill, my build. So considering that, I would say it's 20 to 40 hours of gameplay time. But that's how we are estimating, again, it's really hard to estimate because if someone is rushing through the content that he already knows, of course, that could be a shorter run. Still, for us, the average, I would say it's closer to 40 hours."

All side quests are replayable if you feel like getting the best loot and really maximising your character, which might be something you'll want to do as it will be hard to reach this in a single playthrough. The developers explain:

"It's possible in theory if you get super lucky that you end up getting everything you need in your first and only attempt. But when I am talking about a playthrough here, I am talking about playing through the campaign, and then going for the expeditions, because when you finish the campaign like that, I doubt you will already have a finalized build based on Legendary items."

To sum it up, expect close to 40 hours for a playthrough and more time invested if you really want the good stuff. Outriders launches on April 1 for PC, PlayStation 4/5, Stadia, Xbox One and Xbox Series S/X. It is also included with Xbox Game Pass from day 1.