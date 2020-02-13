Outriders aiming at "amazing mix of high octane combat"

We recently flew out to Warsaw so we could get our hands on Outriders, People Can Fly's upcoming sci-fi shooter. You can see how we got on in the gameplay clip below, but we also had the chance to sit down with developers Rafal Pawlowski and Szymon Barchan, who gave us an extensive overview of the game, as well as hinted at some of the gameplay opportunities that they hope it will present to players.

While it's not a loot-shooter, gear will play an important part. As Pawlowski told us, "you will gather better gear along the way [...] Gunplay comes with powers in Outriders. Basically, when you play, you can see that we aim for this amazing mix of high octane combat based on gunplay and powers all together. So you will get the gear, you will get the guns, you will get armours, but also you get upgrades.

"We really have like hundreds of different weapon types, armours," Barchan added, "so they are working a little bit different, they look different. The more top tier weapons you will get, or armour, will look twisted, like animal-infused etcetera. And they're like also adding, on top of those, skills - there are certain weapons [that upgrade some skills] or make some additions to them. So there is variety on the skill-side but also on the weapon-side."

Check out the full interview for more on the futuristic story that's driving this new co-op focused shooter, which is coming to PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X later this year.

You watching Advertisements