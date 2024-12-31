Outlander stars reflect on saying goodbye after a decade of adventure

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for season 7 part 2 of Outlander.

In a recent interview with Collider, Outlander stars Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan shared their reflections on wrapping up the beloved time-traveling drama after ten years. With Season 7 Part 2 bringing the Frasers back to Scotland, the actors revealed how the final episodes were both an emotional challenge and a bittersweet farewell to a world they've inhabited for nearly a decade.

The latest season dives deep into themes of love and resilience as Jamie and Claire face life-altering trials, including Claire's heartbreaking belief that Jamie is lost forever. For the actors, these moments of intense grief and reunion mirrored the personal journey of parting ways with the show. According to Balfe, the "ugly crying" on set was a testament to the deep bonds forged over the years.

Though the end of filming was an emotional rollercoaster, Balfe and Heughan emphasized the joy of bringing their characters full circle. For fans, the journey isn't over yet, with the final episodes promising the same heartfelt drama that made Outlander a global phenomenon.

