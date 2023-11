HQ

Scotsman Sam Heughan reportedly auditioned for the role of Agent 007 even before Daniel Craig snatched the role and now that the Bond shoes are empty, again, he, like most other actors, has started lobbying for the job. In a recent interview with The Telegraph, Sam is clear about how well he would do the role.

"I'll throw my hat in the ring. I'd be a brilliant Bond, I'm good at action and I'd bring a lot of ­emotional intelligence."

Do you think Mr Heughan is right?