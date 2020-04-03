Outer Wilds wins big at the BAFTAs

Last night saw the UK industry coming together for the BAFTAs, the awards ceremony that celebrates the best that gaming has to offer here in the UK. Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the event was streamed rather than the awards evening that typically takes place in London as part of the London Game Festival (you can watch it back here).

Of all the winners, the night's biggest success story was Outer Wilds, which picked up a handful of awards including the coveted Best Game. Disco Elysium was the other big winner, while Observation won Best British Game. You can see all the winners highlighted below.

ANIMATION

CALL OF DUTY: MODERN WARFARE Development Team - Infinity Ward/Activision

CONTROL Development Team - Remedy Entertainment/505 Games

DEATH STRANDING Development Team - Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe

Winner - LUIGI'S MANSION 3 Development Team - Next Level Games/Nintendo

SAYONARA WILD HEARTS Development Team - Simogo/Annapurna Interactive

SEKIRO: SHADOWS DIE TWICE Development Team - FromSoftware/Activision

ARTISTIC ACHIEVEMENT

CONCRETE GENIE Development Team - Pixelopus/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe

CONTROL Development Team - Remedy Entertainment/505 Games

DEATH STRANDING Development Team - Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe

DISCO ELYSIUM Development Team - ZA/UM/ZA/UM

KNIGHTS AND BIKES Rex Crowle, Moo Yu, Kenneth C M Young - Foam Sword/Double Fine Presents

Winner - SAYONARA WILD HEARTS Development Team - Simogo/Annapurna Interactive

AUDIO ACHIEVEMENT

Winner - APE OUT Matt Boch - Gabe Cuzzillo, Matt Boch, Bennett Foddy/ Devolver Digital

CALL OF DUTY: MODERN WARFARE Development Team - Infinity Ward/Activision

CONTROL Development Team - Remedy Entertainment/505 Games

DEATH STRANDING Ludvig Forssell, Mike Niederquell, Jodie Kupsco - Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe

STAR WARS JEDI: FALLEN ORDER - Respawn Entertainment/Electronic Arts

UNTITLED GOOSE GAME Development Team - House House/Panic

BEST GAME

CONTROL Development Team - Remedy Entertainment/505 Games

DISCO ELYSIUM Development Team - ZA/UM/ZA/UM

LUIGI'S MANSION 3 Development Team - Next Level Games/Nintendo

Winner - OUTER WILDS Development Team - Mobius Digital/Annapurna Interactive

SEKIRO: SHADOWS DIE TWICE Development Team - FromSoftware/Activision

UNTITLED GOOSE GAME Development Team - House House/Panic

BRITISH GAME

DiRT RALLY 2.0 Development Team - Codemasters/Codemasters

HEAVEN'S VAULT Joseph Humfrey, Jon Ingold, Laura Dilloway - inkle/inkle

KNIGHTS AND BIKES Rex Crowle, Moo Yu, Kenneth C M Young - Foam Sword/Double Fine Presents

Winner - OBSERVATION Development Team - No Code/Devolver Digital

PLANET ZOO Development Team - Frontier Developments/Frontier Developments

TOTAL WAR: THREE KINGDOMS Development Team - The Creative Assembly/SEGA

DEBUT GAME

APE OUT Gabe Cuzzillo, Matt Boch, Bennett Foddy - Gabe Cuzzillo, Matt Boch, Bennett Foddy/Devolver Digital

DEATH STRANDING Development Team - Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe

Winner - DISCO ELYSIUM Development Team - ZA/UM/ZA/UM

KATANA ZERO Justin Stander - Askiisoft/Devolver Digital

KNIGHTS AND BIKES Rex Crowle, Moo Yu, Kenneth C M Young - Foam Sword/Double Fine Presents

MANIFOLD GARDEN Development Team - William Chyr Studio/William Chyr Studio

EVOLVING GAME

APEX LEGENDS Chad Grenier, Drew McCoy - Respawn Entertainment/Electronic Arts

DESTINY 2 Development Team - Bungie/Bungie

FINAL FANTASY XIV: SHADOWBRINGERS Development Team - Square Enix/Square Enix

FORTNITE Development Team - Epic Games/Epic Games

NO MAN'S SKY: BEYOND Development Team - Hello Games/Hello Games



Winner - PATH OF EXILE Development Team - Grinding Gear Games/Grinding Gear Games

FAMILY

CONCRETE GENIE Development Team - Pixelopus/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe

KNIGHTS AND BIKES Rex Crowle, Moo Yu, Kenneth C M Young - Foam Sword/Double Fine Presents

LUIGI'S MANSION 3 Development Team - Next Level Games/Nintendo

Winner - UNTITLED GOOSE GAME Development Team - House House/Panic

VACATION SIMULATOR Development Team - Owlchemy Labs/ Owlchemy Labs

WATTAM Development Team - Funomena/Annapurna Interactive

GAME BEYOND ENTERTAINMENT

CIVILIZATION VI: GATHERING STORM Development Team - Firaxis/2K

DEATH STRANDING Development Team - Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe

Winner - KIND WORDS (LO FI CHILL BEATS TO WRITE TO) Ziba Scott, Luigi Guatieri, Clark Aboud - Popcannibal/Popcannibal

LIFE IS STRANGE 2 (EPISODES 2-5) Development Team - Dontnod Entertainment/Square Enix

NEO CAB Develoment Team - Chance Agency/Fellow Traveller Games

RING FIT ADVENTURE Development Team - Nintendo/Nintendo

OUTER WILDS - GAME DESIGN

BABA IS YOU Arvi Teikari - Hempuli Oy/Hempuli Oy

CONTROL Development Team -Remedy Entertainment/505 Games

DISCO ELYSIUM Development Team - ZA/UM/ZA/UM

Winner - OUTER WILDS Development Team - Mobius Digital/Annapurna Interactive

SEKIRO: SHADOWS DIE TWICE Development Team - FromSoftware/Activision

WATTAM Development Team - Funomena/Annapurna Interactive

MULTIPLAYER

Winner - APEX LEGENDS Chad Grenier, Brent McLeod, Carlos Pineda - Respawn Entertainment/Electronic Arts

BORDERLANDS 3 Development Team - Gearbox Software/2K

CALL OF DUTY: MODERN WARFARE Development Team - Infinity Ward/Activision

LUIGI'S MANSION 3 Development Team - Next Level Games/Nintendo

TICK TOCK: A TALE FOR TWO Development Team - Other Tales Interactive/Other Tales Interactive

TOM CLANCY'S THE DIVISION 2 Development Team - Massive Entertainment/Ubisoft

MUSIC

CONTROL Petri Alanko, Martin Stig Andersen - Remedy Entertainment/505 Games

DEATH STRANDING Ludvig Forssell, Peter Scaturro, Keith Leary - Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe

Winner - DISCO ELYSIUM British Sea Power - ZA/UM/ZA/UM

OUTER WILDS Development Team - Mobius Digital/Annapurna Interactive

THE LEGEND OF ZELDA: LINK'S AWAKENING Development Team - Grezzo/Nintendo

WATTAM Asuka Takahashi, Brad Fotsch, Sam Bird - Funomena/Annapurna Interactive

NARRATIVE

CONTROL Writing Team - Remedy Entertainment/505 Games

Winner - DISCO ELYSIUM Writing Team - ZA/UM/ZA/UM

LIFE IS STRANGE 2 (EPISODES 2-5) Writing Team - Dontnod Entertainment/Square Enix

OUTER WILDS Writing Team - Mobius Digital/Annapurna Interactive

THE OUTER WORLDS Writing Team - Obsidian Entertainment/ Private Division

STAR WARS JEDI: FALLEN ORDER Aaron Contreras, Matt Michnovetz, Stig Asmussen - Respawn Entertainment/Electronic Arts

ORIGINAL PROPERTY

BABA IS YOU Arvi Teikari - Hempuli Oy/Hempuli Oy

CONTROL Development Team -Remedy Entertainment/505 Games

DEATH STRANDING Development Team - Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe

DISCO ELYSIUM Development Team - ZA/UM/ZA/UM

Winner - OUTER WILDS Development Team - Mobius Digital/Annapurna Interactive

UNTITLED GOOSE GAME Development Team - House House/Panic

PERFORMER IN A LEADING ROLE

LAURA BAILEY as Kait Diaz in Gears 5

COURTNEY HOPE as Jesse Faden in Control

LOGAN MARSHALL-GREEN as David in Telling Lies

Winner - GONZALO MARTIN as Sean Diaz in Life is Strange 2 (episodes 2-5)

BARRY SLOANE as Captain Price in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

NORMAN REEDUS as Sam in Death Stranding

PERFORMER IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

JOLENE ANDERSEN as Karen Reynolds in Life is Strange 2 (episodes 2-5)

TROY BAKER as Higgs in Death Stranding

SARAH BARTHOLOMEW as Cassidy (Lucy Rose Jones) in Life is Strange 2 (episodes 2-5)

AYISHA ISSA as Fliss in The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan

LÉA SEYDOUX as Fragile in Death Stranding

Winner - MARTTI SUOSALO as Ahti the Janitor in Control

TECHNICAL ACHIEVEMENT

A PLAGUE TALE: INNOCENCE Development Team - Asobo Studio/ Focus Home Interactive

CALL OF DUTY: MODERN WARFARE Development Team - Infinity Ward/Activision

CONTROL Development Team - Remedy Entertainment/505 Games

Winner - DEATH STRANDING Development Team - Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe

METRO EXODUS Development Team - 4A Games/Deep Silver

SEKIRO: SHADOWS DIE TWICE Development Team - FromSoftware/Activision

EE MOBILE GAME OF THE YEAR (VOTED FOR BY THE PUBLIC)

ASSEMBLE WITH CARE ustwo/ustwo

Winner - CALL OF DUTY: MOBILE Timi Studios/Activision

DEAD MAN'S PHONE Electric Noir Studios

POKEMON GO Niantic/Niantic

TANGLE TOWER SFB Games/SFB Games

WHAT THE GOLF? Triband/Triband