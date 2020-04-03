Outer Wilds wins big at the BAFTAs

Last night saw the UK industry coming together for the BAFTAs, the awards ceremony that celebrates the best that gaming has to offer here in the UK. Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the event was streamed rather than the awards evening that typically takes place in London as part of the London Game Festival (you can watch it back here).
Of all the winners, the night's biggest success story was Outer Wilds, which picked up a handful of awards including the coveted Best Game. Disco Elysium was the other big winner, while Observation won Best British Game. You can see all the winners highlighted below.
CALL OF DUTY: MODERN WARFARE Development Team - Infinity Ward/Activision
CONTROL Development Team - Remedy Entertainment/505 Games
DEATH STRANDING Development Team - Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe
Winner - LUIGI'S MANSION 3 Development Team - Next Level Games/Nintendo
SAYONARA WILD HEARTS Development Team - Simogo/Annapurna Interactive
SEKIRO: SHADOWS DIE TWICE Development Team - FromSoftware/Activision
CONCRETE GENIE Development Team - Pixelopus/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe
CONTROL Development Team - Remedy Entertainment/505 Games
DEATH STRANDING Development Team - Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe
DISCO ELYSIUM Development Team - ZA/UM/ZA/UM
KNIGHTS AND BIKES Rex Crowle, Moo Yu, Kenneth C M Young - Foam Sword/Double Fine Presents
Winner - SAYONARA WILD HEARTS Development Team - Simogo/Annapurna Interactive
Winner - APE OUT Matt Boch - Gabe Cuzzillo, Matt Boch, Bennett Foddy/ Devolver Digital
CALL OF DUTY: MODERN WARFARE Development Team - Infinity Ward/Activision
CONTROL Development Team - Remedy Entertainment/505 Games
DEATH STRANDING Ludvig Forssell, Mike Niederquell, Jodie Kupsco - Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe
STAR WARS JEDI: FALLEN ORDER - Respawn Entertainment/Electronic Arts
UNTITLED GOOSE GAME Development Team - House House/Panic
CONTROL Development Team - Remedy Entertainment/505 Games
DISCO ELYSIUM Development Team - ZA/UM/ZA/UM
LUIGI'S MANSION 3 Development Team - Next Level Games/Nintendo
Winner - OUTER WILDS Development Team - Mobius Digital/Annapurna Interactive
SEKIRO: SHADOWS DIE TWICE Development Team - FromSoftware/Activision
UNTITLED GOOSE GAME Development Team - House House/Panic
DiRT RALLY 2.0 Development Team - Codemasters/Codemasters
HEAVEN'S VAULT Joseph Humfrey, Jon Ingold, Laura Dilloway - inkle/inkle
KNIGHTS AND BIKES Rex Crowle, Moo Yu, Kenneth C M Young - Foam Sword/Double Fine Presents
Winner - OBSERVATION Development Team - No Code/Devolver Digital
PLANET ZOO Development Team - Frontier Developments/Frontier Developments
TOTAL WAR: THREE KINGDOMS Development Team - The Creative Assembly/SEGA
APE OUT Gabe Cuzzillo, Matt Boch, Bennett Foddy - Gabe Cuzzillo, Matt Boch, Bennett Foddy/Devolver Digital
DEATH STRANDING Development Team - Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe
Winner - DISCO ELYSIUM Development Team - ZA/UM/ZA/UM
KATANA ZERO Justin Stander - Askiisoft/Devolver Digital
KNIGHTS AND BIKES Rex Crowle, Moo Yu, Kenneth C M Young - Foam Sword/Double Fine Presents
MANIFOLD GARDEN Development Team - William Chyr Studio/William Chyr Studio
EVOLVING GAME
APEX LEGENDS Chad Grenier, Drew McCoy - Respawn Entertainment/Electronic Arts
DESTINY 2 Development Team - Bungie/Bungie
FINAL FANTASY XIV: SHADOWBRINGERS Development Team - Square Enix/Square Enix
FORTNITE Development Team - Epic Games/Epic Games
NO MAN'S SKY: BEYOND Development Team - Hello Games/Hello Games
CONCRETE GENIE Development Team - Pixelopus/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe
KNIGHTS AND BIKES Rex Crowle, Moo Yu, Kenneth C M Young - Foam Sword/Double Fine Presents
LUIGI'S MANSION 3 Development Team - Next Level Games/Nintendo
Winner - UNTITLED GOOSE GAME Development Team - House House/Panic
VACATION SIMULATOR Development Team - Owlchemy Labs/ Owlchemy Labs
WATTAM Development Team - Funomena/Annapurna Interactive
CIVILIZATION VI: GATHERING STORM Development Team - Firaxis/2K
DEATH STRANDING Development Team - Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe
Winner - KIND WORDS (LO FI CHILL BEATS TO WRITE TO) Ziba Scott, Luigi Guatieri, Clark Aboud - Popcannibal/Popcannibal
LIFE IS STRANGE 2 (EPISODES 2-5) Development Team - Dontnod Entertainment/Square Enix
NEO CAB Develoment Team - Chance Agency/Fellow Traveller Games
RING FIT ADVENTURE Development Team - Nintendo/Nintendo
BABA IS YOU Arvi Teikari - Hempuli Oy/Hempuli Oy
CONTROL Development Team -Remedy Entertainment/505 Games
DISCO ELYSIUM Development Team - ZA/UM/ZA/UM
Winner - OUTER WILDS Development Team - Mobius Digital/Annapurna Interactive
SEKIRO: SHADOWS DIE TWICE Development Team - FromSoftware/Activision
WATTAM Development Team - Funomena/Annapurna Interactive
Winner - APEX LEGENDS Chad Grenier, Brent McLeod, Carlos Pineda - Respawn Entertainment/Electronic Arts
BORDERLANDS 3 Development Team - Gearbox Software/2K
CALL OF DUTY: MODERN WARFARE Development Team - Infinity Ward/Activision
LUIGI'S MANSION 3 Development Team - Next Level Games/Nintendo
TICK TOCK: A TALE FOR TWO Development Team - Other Tales Interactive/Other Tales Interactive
TOM CLANCY'S THE DIVISION 2 Development Team - Massive Entertainment/Ubisoft
CONTROL Petri Alanko, Martin Stig Andersen - Remedy Entertainment/505 Games
DEATH STRANDING Ludvig Forssell, Peter Scaturro, Keith Leary - Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe
Winner - DISCO ELYSIUM British Sea Power - ZA/UM/ZA/UM
OUTER WILDS Development Team - Mobius Digital/Annapurna Interactive
THE LEGEND OF ZELDA: LINK'S AWAKENING Development Team - Grezzo/Nintendo
WATTAM Asuka Takahashi, Brad Fotsch, Sam Bird - Funomena/Annapurna Interactive
NARRATIVE
CONTROL Writing Team - Remedy Entertainment/505 Games
Winner - DISCO ELYSIUM Writing Team - ZA/UM/ZA/UM
LIFE IS STRANGE 2 (EPISODES 2-5) Writing Team - Dontnod Entertainment/Square Enix
OUTER WILDS Writing Team - Mobius Digital/Annapurna Interactive
THE OUTER WORLDS Writing Team - Obsidian Entertainment/ Private Division
STAR WARS JEDI: FALLEN ORDER Aaron Contreras, Matt Michnovetz, Stig Asmussen - Respawn Entertainment/Electronic Arts
BABA IS YOU Arvi Teikari - Hempuli Oy/Hempuli Oy
CONTROL Development Team -Remedy Entertainment/505 Games
DEATH STRANDING Development Team - Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe
DISCO ELYSIUM Development Team - ZA/UM/ZA/UM
Winner - OUTER WILDS Development Team - Mobius Digital/Annapurna Interactive
UNTITLED GOOSE GAME Development Team - House House/Panic
LAURA BAILEY as Kait Diaz in Gears 5
COURTNEY HOPE as Jesse Faden in Control
LOGAN MARSHALL-GREEN as David in Telling Lies
Winner - GONZALO MARTIN as Sean Diaz in Life is Strange 2 (episodes 2-5)
BARRY SLOANE as Captain Price in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
NORMAN REEDUS as Sam in Death Stranding
JOLENE ANDERSEN as Karen Reynolds in Life is Strange 2 (episodes 2-5)
TROY BAKER as Higgs in Death Stranding
SARAH BARTHOLOMEW as Cassidy (Lucy Rose Jones) in Life is Strange 2 (episodes 2-5)
AYISHA ISSA as Fliss in The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan
LÉA SEYDOUX as Fragile in Death Stranding
Winner - MARTTI SUOSALO as Ahti the Janitor in Control
A PLAGUE TALE: INNOCENCE Development Team - Asobo Studio/ Focus Home Interactive
CALL OF DUTY: MODERN WARFARE Development Team - Infinity Ward/Activision
CONTROL Development Team - Remedy Entertainment/505 Games
Winner - DEATH STRANDING Development Team - Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe
METRO EXODUS Development Team - 4A Games/Deep Silver
SEKIRO: SHADOWS DIE TWICE Development Team - FromSoftware/Activision
ASSEMBLE WITH CARE ustwo/ustwo
Winner - CALL OF DUTY: MOBILE Timi Studios/Activision
DEAD MAN'S PHONE Electric Noir Studios
POKEMON GO Niantic/Niantic
TANGLE TOWER SFB Games/SFB Games
WHAT THE GOLF? Triband/Triband
