Outer Wilds

Outer Wilds' Steam date revealed

Epic's Games Store exclusivity will soon come to an end with the quirky indie finally set to land on Valve's platform.

Last year we saw two very different games with a similar theme that caused quite a stir among players because of their names. Of course, we're referring to both Obsidian Entertainment's The Outer Worlds and sci-fi adventure Outer Wilds, which was created by Team Outer Wilds and Mobius Digital. The latter was released on Xbox One (and later on PS4 as well) and PC, originally as an Epic Games Store exclusive. Ten months later we now know the date of the Steam version, which is coming on June 18.

Players on Valve's platform will finally be able to explore the minimalistic adventure and experience the studio's interesting take on Groundhog Day in space where every 21 Minutes the sun explodes, eradicating the solar system in the process.

Beyond the Steam release date, there's any additional information, however, you can check out our review if you want to know more about this magnificent indie title.

