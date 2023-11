HQ

Age-ratings, cryptic "insiders" and more have indicated that Outer Wilds was finally close to launching on Nintendo Switch, so today's announcement isn't surprising even if it's great.

The trailer below reveals that Outer Wilds is coming to Nintendo Switch on the 7th of December in the form of the Archaeologist Edition. This means you'll get the base game and the Echoes of the Eye expansion in one fantastic package. A physical version will become available sometime in 2024.