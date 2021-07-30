Outer Wilds is getting a new expansion called "Echoes of the Eye"

Earlier on the Annapurna Interactive Showcase, it was revealed that Outer Wilds, the adventure game from Mobius Digital, is getting its "first and only" DLC 'Echoes of the Eye'.

Outer Wilds: Echoes of the Eye is scheduled to release on September 28, and it'll land on PS4, Xbox One, Steam, and Epic Games Store.

The expansion sees you playing as the rookie in Outer Wilds Ventures, a fledgling space program searching for answers in a strange and ever-evolving solar system. Your task is to figure out the answers to what are behind the mysteries of the Solar System. And now, an anomaly has been detected by the space program, it's up to you to find out what are hidden in the dark.

You can find the trailer below, and wishlist the game on Steam if you'd like to.