Outer Range's second season takes us further into its western weirdness

While the talk of the town on Prime Video is still very much the Fallout series, the streamer is already looking to the future by giving us a glimpse at the return of one of its current series. Following its first season arriving in 2022, Outer Range will be back this May, and with it bringing the next chapter of the weird western drama that coined the first season.

Josh Brolin will of course be leading the cast once again, and Imogen Poots and Lili Taylor will be amongst the other returning stars, and as for what this season will look to explore, you can find the trailer for it below.

Outer Range's second season will start streaming on Prime Video on May 16, 2024.