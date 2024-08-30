Outer Banks returns for its fourth season in October and November

Many assumed that Netflix was set to wrap up the Outer Banks story with the tragic and wild third season, but that won't be the case. The gang are set to return for a fourth outing, except this time they're a little older and actually have something to lose too.

The adventure-drama series will be returning to the streamer this autumn, in a two-part outing that starts on October 10 and concludes around four weeks later on November 7. The exact plot has yet to be revealed, but we do have a teaser trailer giving us a glimpse at some of the action it will offer, which you can see in full below.

Are you excited to return to Carolina's Outer Banks?