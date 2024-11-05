Outer Banks has been renewed for a fifth and final season

HQ

Netflix has decided that following the arrival of Season 4 of Outer Banks, or rather part-arrival as the second half of the season debuts on November 7 and includes its first-ever feature-length episode, we will be getting one last season of the teen drama show.

As affirmed in a Netflix Tudum blog post, it's mentioned that the show has been greenlit for a fifth and final season, and that currently work is underway on preparing and writing the scripts, which will continue the events of Season 4's hunt for the elusive Blue Crown.

Speaking about the series coming to an end, creators Josh Pate, Jonas Pate, and Shannon Burke have published a letter wherein they state:

"With a little sadness, but also excitement, we're putting Season Four behind us, and are turning to Season Five, in which we hope to bring our beloved Pogues home in the way we imagined and planned years ago. Season Five will be our last season, and we think it will be our best yet. We hope you'll join us for one more paddle out to the surf break."

There's no word on when Outer Banks: Season 5 might arrive, but if script work is still underway, it may be 2026 before we return to the Outer Banks of Carolina.