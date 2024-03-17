Outclass the competition with Corsair's M75 Wireless mouse

HQ

The options for gaming mice are so plentiful that it can be difficult to determine just which product is best for you. But, if you're a fan of fast-paced and competitive games, Corsair may just have an ideal solution for you.

This mouse is known as the M75 Wireless, and it is an ambidextrous device built for both left and right-handed folk, all with a design that has been informed and enhanced with feedback provided by esports professionals. It's made to be lightweight and highly responsive, and even is compatible with Corsair's Slipstream Wireless connectivity system.

To learn more about this gaming mouse, be sure to watch the latest episode of Quick Look below, where our very own Magnus shares a few facts and thoughts about the gadget.