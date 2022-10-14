Outcasters will die with Stadia

HQ

Following the announcement that Google Stadia will be shutting down in January 2023, we've seen various developers and publishers looking into ways to bring their titles, and migrate player data, from the platform to other platforms. However, not all games are getting this treatment, as developer Splash Damage has announced that the Outcasters will be going down with the ship.

The Stadia exclusive game will not be brought to other platforms, as the developer has noted in a new statement.

"Dear Stadians,

It is with a heavy heart that we inform you that we do not have plans to bring Outcasters to other platforms at this time.

Outcasters was designed and built exclusively for Stadia, with many of its systems heavily reliant on the platform, significantly increasing the complexity of the work required."

The team signed off with a short nod to the potential of cloud gaming: "We still firmly believe that cloud gaming has a bright future in our industry, providing easier access to games than ever before, and we are encouraged to see that other platforms still champion this cause."