Outcasters and Submerged: Hidden Depths are now available on Stadia Pro

Revealed at the Google Holiday Live Hangout, two more games have been announced to be joining Google Stadia Pro right now. The two in question are Outcasters and Submerged: Hidden Depths, and both can be played as of this moment, should you own a Google Stadia Pro account.

Outcasters is a frantic, fast-paced, eight person combat game, where you are expected to battle your way across colourful arenas, using curving shots to bring down your foes. Developed by Splash Damage, this cutesy, delightful multiplayer title features customisable characters and a whole range of power-ups, and is a great game for new Stadia users to try out, as it's exclusive to the platform.

Likewise, Submerged: Hidden Depths is a third-person exploration game that asks players to fill the shoes of a brother and sister duo, known as Miku and Taku. As this sibling pair, you will traverse a gorgeous sunken city, solving intricate puzzles along the way, in a completely combat-free title.

To see if these games are up your street, be sure to check out the two trailers above and below.