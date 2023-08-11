Outcast: A New Beginning trailer welcomes us to the world of Adelpha

HQ

As part of the THQ Nordic Showcase, developer Appeal Studios has just shared a new look at the upcoming Outcast: A New Beginning. The game, which will take players to a sci-fi world known as Adelpha, will be coming to PC, PS5, and Xbox Series consoles on an unspecified date in the future, but as part of a press briefing, we have been told a little more about the game.

Seeing players suit up as the character Cutter Slade, this game will task you with fighting back against an invading faction that is looking to control the planet. To do so, you will have access to an armada of modular weapons that promise over 30 upgradable options, as well as an upgradable jetpack that allows you to glide and fly around the world.

We're told that the story will kick off almost immediately, and that players will only need to progress through a short introduction, before being allowed to explore the open world as they see fit. The world also claims to shed a bunch of the typical open world tropes, such as towers and outposts, and instead asks you to strategically think about how you overcome threats and slow and stop the invading forces.

The game features inspiration from 80s and 90s sci-fi, and has a light-hearted and humorous tone. It's also being developed by the same developer who created the 1999 original, and is described as a true continuation of the series. It's simply known as A New Beginning to shake the stigma that you need to have played the original Outcast to understand this one, and this is also why the game has dropped the Outcast 2 name.

While we're waiting to hear when the game will launch, we are told that the game will be looking to span 35+ hours for people who want to truly explore everything on offer, and that the development team is close to the beta phase for the game.