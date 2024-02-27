Outcast: A New Beginning Preview: Nostalgia reigns in this stunning sequel

HQ

Nostalgia is something quite powerful: a feeling that traps us and allows us to remember or even relive with affection past experiences that touched us in a special way, that we lived as unique and that, let's not fool ourselves, may not be repeated...

Not all video games manage to make us feel this way, but if we spend a few moments thinking about it, certain titles that managed to amaze us, astonish us and broaden our horizons, exerting a profound impact on our experience as gamers, will surely come to our minds.

For me, Outcast is one of those games: an action adventure set on the alien world of Adelpha, with a story, visuals and sound presentation that were utterly cinematic and breathtaking, providing in 1999 a unique cocktail of features in a video game: a three-dimensional open world with stunning graphics (for reference, GTA 3 was released in 2001) populated by a multitude of NPCs with whom it was possible to interact with in a way never seen before, with an advanced AI for the time and emergent gameplay elements that were surprising. In short, a world that felt "alive". To top it all off, composer Lennie Moore's outstanding soundtrack performed by the Moscow Symphony Orchestra and Chorus managed to elevate the overall experience to stratospheric levels.

A cult work of this caliber deserved a sequel and, in fact, this one was in development for a few years, shortly after the release of the original. After some unsuccessful attempts, it seemed that Outcast's story could not continue and we would never be able to return to Adelpha, that incredible world with so many stories to tell and mysteries to discover...

This is an ad:

Luckily, developer Appeal Studios has risen from the ashes and, after making a remake of Outcast (Outcast: Second Contact) in 2017, its team now offers us a generous demo of the sequel, published by THQ Nordic, so that we can prepare ourselves for the release of Outcast: A New Beginning, which will launch on March 15. This demo is available on PC, Xbox Series and PS5, and having played and analysed the PS5 and Xbox Series X versions, which offer three segments (exploration, combat and story) and four difficulty modes (story, easy, normal and hard). Each of the three segments of the demo can be played twice (at the time of publishing this article, such limitation has been removed), presenting "exploration" and "story" a time limit of 20 minutes (this limitation still remains) while the "combat" segment presents no time limit although a spatial limitation is in place, not being able to extend the exploration beyond a predetermined area.

It's been 25 years (a quarter of a century!) and it's finally time to cross the daoka and return to Adelpha.

We said that nostalgia is powerful, but it is also dangerous, generating an insidious idea in the minds of those of us who enjoyed the first Outcast: "will the final game be at the level of the original?", something that may sound unfair but that we must take into account in a time period crowded with open world games that have taken and developed to new levels some of the elements that made Outcast unique back in 1999. As soon as we start the demo, my first doubt is dispelled already on the start screen: the soundtrack, again by Lennie Moore, not only strikes with the same force of the original but this time it also surprises us with choirs interpreted in Agazork, the language of the Talan, inhabitants of Adelpha. The original title already had a small dictionary of the language in its instruction manual and it was possible to learn some Agazork as we immersed ourselves in the Talan culture through dialogues with the natives. Everything seems to indicate that in Outcast: A New Beginning this has been taken to a new level and not only in the soundtrack, as during interactions with the Talan we have an extremely useful glossary that can be activated in conversations, thus providing us with all the information and context we may need in a non-intrusive way. It is very nice to see that the 20-minute countdown is paused during the dialogue, allowing us to explore them in detail and without haste.

This is an ad:

Cutter Slade, the hero of the original, is again the protagonist of the sequel and its demo. He is an action hero like the ones we can find in the movies of the '90s: extremely capable in combat, with a past full of shadows and multiple flaws but, at the same time, funny and sympathetic, with a sense of humour full of cinematic references and very similar to Richard Dean Anderson's Jack O'Neill in Stargate SG-1. If Outcast is the grandfather of the 3D open worlds, Cutter Slade is that cool uncle or older cousin we loved to reconnect with in the family reunions of our childhood.

This time, Slade carries a jetpack that allows him to traverse the game's huge map quite dynamically. In addition, his appearance has been improved with respect to the first game, modifying the iconic orange T-shirt for a costume more elaborate but faithful to the original, sporting the graphic symbol that identifies him as Ulukai, the savior of the Talan.

Another noteworthy aspect regarding the protagonist is that this time he has been resurrected by the Yods (deities of the Talan) and suffers from amnesia: a very appropriate plot device not to leave behind new players who may never have experienced the original. This is also fitting with the fact that the game's title has lost the number "2" during its development. In the 1999 game, Slade had to travel to Adelpha escorting a team of scientists through a portal to repair a damaged exploration probe that endangered the existence of both Earth and Adelpha.

The combat present in the demo pits our protagonist against the androids of the invading force attacking Adelpha and against some of the planet's most dangerous fauna. In a first contact, this combat has been fun and dynamic, highlighting the use of modifiable weapons, an energy shield and the aforementioned jetpack, elements that we can combine at will to face our battles with a certain level of customisation.

The Unreal graphics engine allows the reliable graphic representation of artistic designs that shine for their beauty, combining the rich landscape contrasts of Adelpha's biomes with a technological/futuristic component represented by the invading force.

Perhaps the visual impact, at a technological level, is not equivalent to that of the original title in 1999 but it seems to be at a very good level despite some irregularities in the framerate, which are to be expected in a demo and that we will check if they remain in the final game at launch. I have also found some clipping errors, something usual in games with worlds of these dimensions. Thus, in the PS5 demo, for example, I was able to pass through an energy shield that should be unbreachable. At another time, in the heat of battle and while using the jetpack, I had the bad luck to break through the roof of a building, leaving my character trapped. In a second gameplay of the demo, however, I did not encounter these errors again when trying to repeat my actions.

The exhaustive exploration of the game map during those 20 minutes allow us to perceive multiple details (Talan settlements, apparently destroyed villages, ancient temples, spaceships...) that manage to ignite our curiosity for the story of the game.

And it is precisely the way the story unfolds that will end up dictating, on a purely personal note, the success of this title. All the elements that we fans loved in the original are present here, enhanced and expanded upon. The love and respect for the original title is evident in the demo and the ambition is also apparent. The unknowns remain the main narrative and the richness of the side quests... information we hope to expand on in our future review of Outcast: A New Beginning. For the moment, I feel hopeful and very happy to return, at last, to my beloved Adelpha.