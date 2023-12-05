Outcast: A New Beginning launches in March

HQ

Developer Appeal Studios and publisher THQ Nordic has announced that the upcoming action-adventure title, Outcast: A New Beginning, will officially be making its debut in March 2024. The game, which will take players to the alien world of Adelpha, where they will face off with all manner of creatures and the oppressive militaristic faction, all in an effort to help the native Talan people complete their uprising.

The description for the game states: "Slay as Cutter Slade, ex-Navy SEAL, and gain the trust of the local Talans. Engage in guerilla warfare such as destroying enemy ammo convoys to weaken bases and freely choosing where to launch the next attack, shaping the success of the Talan uprising."

Outcast: A New Beginning will debut on March 15, 2024, all for the price of £49.99 / €59.99 on PC and £59.99 and €69.99 on Xbox Series X/S and PS5.