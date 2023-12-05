Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Outcast: A New Beginning

Outcast: A New Beginning launches in March

The action-adventure game now has an official and exact release date.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Developer Appeal Studios and publisher THQ Nordic has announced that the upcoming action-adventure title, Outcast: A New Beginning, will officially be making its debut in March 2024. The game, which will take players to the alien world of Adelpha, where they will face off with all manner of creatures and the oppressive militaristic faction, all in an effort to help the native Talan people complete their uprising.

The description for the game states: "Slay as Cutter Slade, ex-Navy SEAL, and gain the trust of the local Talans. Engage in guerilla warfare such as destroying enemy ammo convoys to weaken bases and freely choosing where to launch the next attack, shaping the success of the Talan uprising."

Outcast: A New Beginning will debut on March 15, 2024, all for the price of £49.99 / €59.99 on PC and £59.99 and €69.99 on Xbox Series X/S and PS5.

Outcast: A New Beginning

Related texts



Loading next content