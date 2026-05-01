Outbound looks to avoid Subnautica 2 by launching earlier than expected

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It was only recently that the cosy campervan game, Outbound, received a last-minute delay, pushing the project out of April and instead setting it up for a mid-May arrival. However, things have changed again, as the recent confirmation of Subnautica 2's Early Access launch date has caused developer Square Glade Games to rethink its strategy for Outbound.

To avoid the underwater exploration follow-up and ensure Outbound has room to breathe in a busy May, Square Glade has decided to pull the release date forward for the game by a few days, with Outbound now slated to arrive on PC and Xbox on May 11. The catch is that the PlayStation and Switch debut is still expected to happen on May 14.

While you can stay tuned for our full thoughts on Outbound in good time, for a taste of what to expect from the game, be sure to read our latest impressions of the title.