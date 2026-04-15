Outbound delays its release by three weeks

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Outbound is one of the most anticipated indie releases of spring 2026, with nearly one and a half million wishlists on Steam and thousands more for the Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo console versions. With such high expectations, it's understandable that the developers at Square Glade Games want to deliver the most polished version at launch, and that is going to take a little longer.

But not too long, as the studio and publisher Silver Shining has announced that Outbound is moving its release date on PC and consoles from 23 April to 14 May. Apparently, following the demo's release, some users have reported issues that the team wants to resolve before the final version arrives, and, as they acknowledge in the statement, it would not be possible to fix the issues in time across all platforms:

"We have had to make the difficult decision to delay the launch of Outbound until 14 May. At an advanced stage of development, an issue has been detected that could negatively affect your gaming experience. Unfortunately, there has not been enough time to guarantee a launch across all platforms on the originally planned date. Rest assured that our team has worked very hard to resolve this issue and has done everything possible to meet the planned schedule. We know this news may disappoint you, but we appreciate your understanding and believe the delay will result in a more polished and bug-free experience.

"As a small token of our appreciation for your patience, we will be keeping the free demo available for longer on certain platforms until 12 May. Let's hit the road with the full launch on 14 May!"

So, you'll have to postpone your campervan getaway with Outbound for a few more days. Will you be playing this promising title on 14 May?