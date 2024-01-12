Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Outback's Austin bag is ideal for multitaskers

The bag is built to be convertible, and can be carried as a backpack, shoulder bag, or a tote bag.

If you've been looking to get a new bag but have been on the fence about whether you should go down the route of a backpack, shoulder bag, or a tote bag, Outback might just have the solution to your problems.

As part of the latest episode of Quick Look, we've got our hands on the Austin Convertible Leather Bag, with this being a bag that is able to be effortlessly used as either a backpack, shoulder bag, or a tote bag. It also comes with space for a laptop, pens, cards, as well as various other pockets and compartments for other devices and valuables.

Check out the latest video below to see and learn more about the Austin bag and if it's the next bag for you.

