Out of Worlds gets another look at The Game Awards

When it was first revealed, Out of Words drew the eyes of both co-op fans and stop-motion enthusiasts, combining both in a charming adventure set for release sometime in 2026. At tonight's The Game Awards, we got another look at the game, showcasing a bit more of the story and a character who names our mouthless protagonists.

Otherwise, the trailer largely consists of some more glimpses of the puzzle-based gameplay from Out of Words. Every bit of the environment appears to have stop-motion effects or be entirely real objects ported into the game in a similar vein to Harold Halibut or The Midnight Walk.