Out of Time comes to the Epic Games Store in late September

You really won't be starved for games to play this September, as the first autumnal month is overflowing with new launches. While it's already bursting at the seams, developer Manticore Games is looking to add to the madness with its chaotic multiplayer roguelike, Out of Time, which will be launching at the end of September.

Coming to PC via the Epic Games Store exclusively, Out of Time is regarded as the "ultimate multiplayer roguelike" and it's a game that sees a list of quirky heroes combining in an effort to gun down threats and enemies from across history which have collided following the past, present, and future all merging together.

As per the game's description, we're told the general idea and premise is the following: "The Shattering has fused all eras into one giant mess, and your mission - should you accept it - is to dive in, gear up from millions of possible load outs, and survive a gauntlet of dragons, killer robots, mutant crabs, and other things your therapist will hear about later."

Set to debut on September 25, the game is now available to wishlist and pre-order, with folk who do so being rewarded with The Temporal Disaster Pack that features exclusive mounts, emotes, and avatars. To mark this occasion, a new trailer has arrived that gives yet another taste of the action. Check it out below to see if Out of Time should be on your radar next month.