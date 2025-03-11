Out of Sight will also be getting a VR version

As part of the VR Games Showcase, developer The Gang made an appearance to reveal that their upcoming dark, atmospheric puzzle adventure, Out of Sight, won't just be launching as a PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S title. The project will also be getting a virtual reality version, which is being adapted by Flat2VR Studios and is known simply as Out of Sight VR.

This version of the game will push Out of Sight's unique 2nd-person perspective to new heights, enabling players to experience the challenges of protagonist Sophie from an increasingly immersive angle.

This VR edition will launch alongside the traditional PC and console versions sometime later in 2025, and it will be debuting first on Steam VR before then also getting a PS VR2 and Meta Quest 3/3S edition afterwards as well.

With this announcement in mind, you can see the new trailer for Out of Sight VR below, ahead of its arrival this year. For more information on Out of Sight, be sure to check out our former report about the game's initial announcement.